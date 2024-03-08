San Francisco crews respond to major water main break near Stern Grove and Pine Lake Park

San Francisco firefighters and utility crews are responding to a water main break Friday morning in the area of Stern Grove and Pine Lake Park that is sending a geyser of water at least 20 feet into the air.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the break shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, saying firefighters were at the scene on the 1700 block of Wawona "for a possible water main break." Maps show the block just west of the Stern Grove Recreation Area, home of the annual Stern Grove Festival that presents free concerts every summer, and near Parkside Square and Pine Lake Park

X user @superfrce posted video showing a substantial fountain of water of water rising as high as the nearby trees from the break.

Firefighters were assessing risks to structures and residents in the area as crews from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission respond to the scene.

This is not the first time a major water main break has caused problems in the area. In the summer of 2021, a water main ruptured, flooding the grove and causing extensive damage to the hillside and the area in front of and behind the festival stage.

The water damage to the festival grounds was serious enough for the festival to cancel its final late August fundraising concert featuring Too $hort and Tower of Power.

Photos and video provided by festival organizers showed the extent of the damage. Mud and water had flowed across the lawn in front of the stage as well as through the backstage area.

Stern Grove flooding damage (Stern Grove Festival)

The festival solicited donations from supporter to aid the raising funds to repair the damage.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.