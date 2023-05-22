Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at San Francisco cosmetics business

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Fire Department advised residents to avoid California Street in the Laurel Heights neighborhood as crews work to extinguish a two-alarm fire that broke out at a cosmetics company late Monday morning.

A notification issued shortly before noon said the fire is on California Street between Locust and Spruce streets. Video from the scene showed smoke pouring out of the Bluemercury store, as more than a dozen firefighters battled the blaze.

Residents can expect traffic delays and should consider alternative routes as emergency crews are on the scene.

This is a developing news story. We will update the story as we learn more information.