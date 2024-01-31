CHP officer shoots pedestrian on San Francisco freeway; southbound I-280 shut down at Mariposa

CHP are investigating an officer-involved shooting of a pedestrian in San Francisco that shut down southbound Interstate 280 at Mariposa Street in the midst of a wet and stormy commute, according to authorities.

CHP issued a Sig Alert shortly before 5 p.m. regarding the closure of all lanes of southbound I-280 near the Mariposa exit due to police activity. Motorists were being diverted onto local streets to get around the closure.

Police Department Activity on Southbound I-280 at Mariposa St in San Francisco. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 1, 2024

Authorities later confirmed that CHP were investigating an officer-involved freeway shooting on the highway. Video showed a group of six CHP vehicles at the scene involving two cars that may have been in a collision at the side of the freeway. There was also a third civilian vehicle involved.

There were initially no details available regarding injuries in the shooting incident or what led to the gunfire. Authorities later confirmed that calls came in at around 4:30 p.m. reporting a pedestrian on the freeway. One of the responding CHP officers shot the pedestrian. There were no additional details provided regarding the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting.

Motorists are advised to expect delay and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of opening the lanes.