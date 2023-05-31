San Francisco Chinatown bakery stabbing suspect on parole for previous violent assault

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 61-year-old San Francisco man who allegedly strolled into a Chinatown bakery and viciously attacked a clerk with a knife was on parole for a 2016 attempted murder, authorities said.

Fook Poy Lai has been booked into San Francisco County jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and parole violation.

Back in 2016, Lai was arrested in the stabbing of an 89-year-old man at Portsmouth Square. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Monday's stabbing happened at about 9:50 a.m. at the popular AA Bakery & Cafe on the 1000 block of Stockton Street. A witness said a man stabbed the female worker multiple times. The owner said the woman had just started working at the bakery a few days ago.

San Francisco Police said arriving officers gave her medical aid until medics arrived to take her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The witness and the owner pointed out the assailant - who stayed in the area - to officers when they arrived.

"From the very beginning until the end, until he dropped the knife, and then the police officer caught him, he never say a word, never," said witness Ding Lee.

Lee was about to prepare his own cup of coffee when he heard screaming.

"The lady screaming behind the counter and then I snapped my head to go look at - 'Wow, the guy just stab, stab the lady just like pumping something on her shoulder... or back,'" he said.

Lee called 911. He said the suspect was in no rush to flee the scene.

Another customer who did not give KPIX their name was also stunned.

"When I walked in it was like normal," the witness said through a translator. "Suddenly I heard a woman scream. I turned to look. She was in pain. There were two women. The suspect was behind them. He had a knife and stabbed them 4-5 times. Then the woman was lying down in front of the coffee. She had her hand on her left neck and back. There was a lot of blood coming out."

Police said the case remained an open and active investigation and anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.