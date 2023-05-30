Suspect in San Francisco Chinatown bakery stabbing identified
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police have identified a suspect in a stabbing Monday of a worker at a bakery in San Francisco's Chinatown district.
The stabbing happened at about 9:50 a.m. at the popular AA Bakery & Cafe on the 1000 block of Stockton Street. A witness said a man stabbed the worker multiple times; the owner said the woman had just started working at the bakery a few days ago.
San Francisco Police said arriving officers gave her medical aid until medics arrived to take her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The witness and the owner pointed out the assailant - who stayed in the area - to officers when they arrived.
"From the very beginning until the end, until he dropped the knife, and then the police officer caught him, he never say a word, never," said witness Ding Lee.
Police said officers detained the man and developed probable cause to arrest him for attempted murder. He was identified Tuesday as 61-year-old San Francisco resident Fook Poy Lai.
Lai was booked at San Francisco County Jail on the attempted murder charge, as well as charges of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and a parole violation.
Police said the case remained an open and active investigation and anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
