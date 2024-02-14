San Francisco celebrates 20-year anniversary of "Winter of Love" same-sex marriages

20-year anniversary of "Winter of Love" in SF marks watershed moment in fight for marriage equality

On this Valentine's Day, San Francisco celebrated a watershed moment in the fight for marriage equality.

It's been 20 years since the "Winter of Love," when then Mayor Gavin Newsom defied state law and called on local officials to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

On a gilded balcony overlooking the scene, Beverly and Suzanne Ford were among the many same-sex couples who renewed their vows in a public ceremony officiated by Mayor London Breed.

Others who spoke in support of the LGBTQ community included Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, San Francisco Treasurer Jose Cisneros and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission general manager Dennis Herrera, who was the city attorney in 2004 when San Francisco successfully sued the state of California, resulting in the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2008. It was legalized nationally in 2015.

On Feb. 12, 2004, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom and other city officials began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples. City officials estimated 900 certificates were issued in the first three days.

At 2:45 p.m. on March 11, 2004, Pali Cooper and Jeanne Rizzo were next in line when the California Supreme Court ordered the city to halt the practice and void all licenses.

"We had 50 friends gathered, our son was standing up for us," Rizzo said at Wednesday's City Hall celebration. "We went home. Nobody knew if they should bring presents into the house. The wedding cake was over in the corner that no one wanted to cut. We just watched the news all night."

The next morning their answering machine was full of messages from the American Civil Liberties Union and other legal groups asking them if they wanted to join a civil rights lawsuit to legalize same-sex marriage.

"By the next morning, we had become plaintiffs," Rizzo said.

The experience changed their lives forever. Now, as they get older, they are thankful to be legally married.

"If something should happen to one of us, the other could get into the hospital and we could be together, " she said, adding that the benefits increase with age.

"It was the first time a government voiced a societal interest to the state," said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey, an openly gay official. "We all at times disagree, but when we pull together, we can change the world."

The winter of love set off a long legal fight for marriage equality. The weddings were voided in August of that year by the California Supreme Court.

In 2008, California voters passed Prop 8, banning same-sex marriage. It was struck down in 2013 and gay marriage has been legal in the state ever since.

The U.S. Supreme court made gay marriage legal nationwide two years later.

Even though Prop 8 isn't in effect, it's still technically in the state constitution. Voters will decide whether to officially repeal it in November.