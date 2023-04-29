Residents split on San Francisco Castro Theatre renovation plans

SAN FRANCISCO -- While there's no disputing the cultural importance of San Francisco's venerable Castro Theatre, the heated debate over a proposed renovation plan that would replace the theater's seats continues to rage.

The plan sparked a strong reaction after it became public that the leaseholder was planning to remove the first-floor seats. Those against it say that would take away from the theater's history while those for it say it would help to revitalize the venue.

Joe Sangirardi moved to San Francisco with his husband four years ago specifically so they could live in the Castro District.

"We wanted to be a part of a legacy that we could live into, that we could, like, live our lives here and participate in something much bigger than ourselves," said Sangirardi.

Sangiardi says he loves the neighborhood, loves the sense of community, all the unique local businesses, and, of course, the iconic theater.

"It is the cornerstone of our community here in the Castro," said Sangirardi.

Rob Byrne also loves the theater. He's been attending shows for over 35 years.

"We moved to the Bay Area in 1987 and I've been coming here since the day we moved in. It was an absolute Mecca for us," said Byrne, who is a member of the Castro Theatre Conservancy.

But while both Sangiardi and Byrne have a shared love of the century-old venue, they differ dramatically when it comes to what they believe is best for its future.

The Castro's owners announced last year they were partnering with local promoter, Another Planet Entertainment (APE), to renovate the venue, converting it into a mixed-use facility that can host both film and concerts. The plan would require removing the fixed seating from the venue's main floor.

Sangiardi said when he heard of the plan, he was ecstatic.

"I mean we're talking about tens of thousands of people coming to the Castro all the time to, like, not just come to the theater but to, like, get drinks, to shop, to have dinner," said Sangirardi.

But Byrne had the opposite reaction. He believes doing that would essentially gut the theater, making it not a mixed-use space but a concert hall.

"To convert this space into a single-use function venue that's only good for live music, with flat floors and no seats, and operates only a couple days a month, it's simply just a crime against the city of San Francisco," said Byrne.

The two Castro District residents are not alone in their disagreement. The controversy has gotten so heated that the Board of Supervisors is getting involved.

In April, the city's Land Use and Transportation Committee voted to designate the Castro's seats as a part of its historical landmark.

If that decision holds when it's put to a full vote by supervisors in May, it will essentially stop APE's plans in its tracks.

Sangiardi says he worries that could cause APE to end their project entirely.

"Looking at a massive investment in our community, it's such a vote of confidence in what the future could be and I think it would really be a disservice to a lot of the work that folks have done in our community to try to kill this deal and stop this investment from happening in our community," said Sangirardi.

Byrne disagrees.

"APE is not the only organization that can come in and fund a complete renovation and keep the place available and active and lively 365 days a year," said Byrne.

Both residents say they will continue to rally support for their respective sides and lobby city officials every day until that final vote.