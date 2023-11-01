Car drives into house in San Francisco; Driver may have had medical emergency

A vehicle drove into a house in San Francisco Wednesday after the driver possibly suffered a medical emergency, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 12:38 p.m. in the area of Congdon and Maynard Streets in the city's Mission Terrace neighborhood. Video of the scene showed a burgundy sedan had sideswiped a house on the southeast corner of the intersection, just missing shearing off a fire hydrant.

The collision caused minor damage to the outside of the building.

There was no information available on the condition of the driver or what medical emergency may have caused the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or by text to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.