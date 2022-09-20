San Francisco businesses prepare for first post-Pandemic Dreamforce gathering

SAN FRANCISCO -- Anticipation was running high Tuesday among businesses and hotels in downtown San Francisco as thousands were expected to attend Dreamforce -- Saleforce's first mega-convention since the COVID outbreak in 2020.

More than 40,000 people were expected to crowd into San Francisco's Moscone Center over three days, bringing a much needed financial jolt to area businesses hard hit during the COVID years.

Restaurants like Estiatorio Ornos are booked up for the run of the convention.

"It feels very, very refreshing, especially coming out of 2 1/2 years of slower times in the Financial District," Matteo Giacomazzi, the restaurant's director of operations, told KPIX.

Meanwhile up the street at the Four Seasons San Francisco at Embarcadero all 155 rooms are completely booked up.

"We couldn't be happier," said Xavier Bon of the hotel staff. "I think this is a great week for us. One of the best weeks we've seen since opening. The hotel is new but this is by far the best week."

The hotel's restaurant and bar are also booked for private Dreamforce events.

"It's been a long time, but our lobby is bustling," Bon said.

For just $1,999-a-ticket beginning Tuesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, Dreamforce attendees can listen to speakers like NBA great and business icon Magic Johnson or actress Jennifer Hudson, catch a Red Hot Chili Peppers benefit concert and even grab a free copy of Bono's memoir.

There are also hundreds of technical panels.

Hotel prices reflect the influx of visitors -- the average price for a double room is about 46% more expensive during this Dreamforce than last year's scaled-down event, according to data from travel website Trivago shared with Bloomberg.