Watch CBS News
Local News

San Francisco business uses family recipes for fresh-made paletas

By Jocelyn Moran

/ CBS San Francisco

Hispanic Heritage: Pepito's Paletas uses family recipes for fresh-made paletas
Hispanic Heritage: Pepito's Paletas uses family recipes for fresh-made paletas 02:46

SAN FRANCISCO -- Growing up in a Latino household, you looked forward to taking trips to the local paletería -- a place that sells handmade popsicles. It was a tradition. 

For Nancy Rosales, she would make them at home. 

"We always had these parties and at the end we would like to make paletas," Rosales explained. 

Now she's turned this tradition into a San Francisco business. It's called Pepito's Paletas

On Tuesday afternoon, Rosales and her helper, Paola Camacho, walked into the kitchen to prepare some orders. 

Pepito's Paletas
Pepito's Paletas. CBS

Camacho cut the papaya for the papaya paletas while Rosales made the hibiscus tea paletas. 

"We have over 32 flavors. The most popular ones are Mexican hot chocolate," Rosales said.

She's had the business for several years, but the pandemic hit her hard. Things are finally beginning to pick up back again. 

"People have been calling. We're trying to catch up," she said. 

What makes her paletas so special? They're made of simply fresh fruit.

"I think it's unique because it's not unique; because it's just fruit," she said with a smile. 

But the inspiration comes from family and memories. 

"The papaya reminds me of my childhood. The Abuelita chocolate...you start crying. If you are Mexican and you grew up spending time with your family during the holidays, and you had Abuelita's hot chocolate, you'll start crying," Rosales said. 

People can order paletas by the box or as a basket

"It comes with Tajín. It comes with everything you need to enjoy your fresh paletas," she said. 

Jocelyn Moran
Jocelyn-Moran_headshot.jpg

Jocelyn Moran is back in the Bay, where she grew up. She joined KPIX 5 in October of 2021. Before KPIX, she was a reporter in Fresno, where she covered a number of issues, including the pandemic's impact on the Central Valley's most vulnerable communities.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 1:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.