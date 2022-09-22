San Francisco business uses family recipes for fresh-made paletas

SAN FRANCISCO -- Growing up in a Latino household, you looked forward to taking trips to the local paletería -- a place that sells handmade popsicles. It was a tradition.

For Nancy Rosales, she would make them at home.

"We always had these parties and at the end we would like to make paletas," Rosales explained.

Now she's turned this tradition into a San Francisco business. It's called Pepito's Paletas.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rosales and her helper, Paola Camacho, walked into the kitchen to prepare some orders.

Pepito's Paletas. CBS

Camacho cut the papaya for the papaya paletas while Rosales made the hibiscus tea paletas.

"We have over 32 flavors. The most popular ones are Mexican hot chocolate," Rosales said.

She's had the business for several years, but the pandemic hit her hard. Things are finally beginning to pick up back again.

"People have been calling. We're trying to catch up," she said.

What makes her paletas so special? They're made of simply fresh fruit.

"I think it's unique because it's not unique; because it's just fruit," she said with a smile.

But the inspiration comes from family and memories.

"The papaya reminds me of my childhood. The Abuelita chocolate...you start crying. If you are Mexican and you grew up spending time with your family during the holidays, and you had Abuelita's hot chocolate, you'll start crying," Rosales said.

People can order paletas by the box or as a basket.

"It comes with Tajín. It comes with everything you need to enjoy your fresh paletas," she said.