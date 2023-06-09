Burglar caught on camera hitting longtime San Francisco jewelry design shop

SAN FRANCISCO -- A break-in at a San Francisco jewelry and sculpture shop was caught on camera, and the owner of the shop is hoping the police will bring the suspect into custody.

"It robs you of a sense of security," said Daniel Macchiarini. "I mean, this is the worst break-in we've ever had. We've had items stolen out of here by like, sneak-thieves - that's why we had the cameras set up. But, nothing like this."

He owns Macchiarini's Creative Design, a jewelry and sculpture shop in North Beach.

The surveillance video shows a man break into the shop and spend several minutes inside, rummaging through cases and drawers and stealing what he can, before taking off.

"He missed, luckily, some important things. But he also took a little over $40,000 worth of hand-crafted work," Macchiarini said.

Macchiarini handcrafts items here, and he also runs a metalworking school at the shop. Some of the stolen work was his, some came from his students and teachers.

"It's really horrible when it's your hand-crafted work," he said. "We are probably going to have to do a fundraiser to cover some of their losses as well as mine."

The break-in happened at the beginning of May. San Francisco Police confirms this is an active and open investigation, but could not provide more details.

"I've hardened the place with not only the cameras but a full alarm system. I've also reinforced the door and changed the shackling on the gate so you can't get a bolt-cutter into the locks," Macchiarini said. "I've changed the style and the make of the locks."

Aside from the projects he is working on, Macchiarini is now going back and forth with his insurance company.

Despite the ordeal, the long-time San Franciscan says he isn't going anywhere.

"Reconsider being here? Nobody forces me out of my city" he said.