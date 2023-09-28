Update: Trench collapse rescue underway in San Francisco's Lower Haight neighborhood

A fire department rescue operation was underway in an underground trench in San Francisco's Lower Haight District Thursday morning.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said the incident was unfolding at Oak and Divisadero Streets and urged people to avoid the area because of "fire activity."

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Oak St. and Divisadero St. due to Fire Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/90BjbO9hhR — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) September 28, 2023

The city's fire department said an "active technical rescue" was happening at the site, which appeared to be 1101 Oak St. At least one person was trapped in a trench under about eight feet of dirt, according to the fire department.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jonathan Baxter said a sidewalk collapsed during utility construction work. He told KPIX at 10:56 a.m. that all available resources were being used to get to the person.

"We are focusing aggressively at reaching this victim who has been trapped underground for over 30 minutes," said Baxter.

Baxter said search canines on the scene confirmed the presence of a person trapped under the dirt.

UPDATE:



1100 Block of Divisdero Technical Trench Rescue with one trapped estimated 8 feet under dirt.



MEDIA STAGING IS THE NW CORNER OF DIVISEDERO AT OAK



ACTIVE SCENE AVOID AREA https://t.co/IZdJh8FqWB pic.twitter.com/sc0OvkTHB2 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 28, 2023

There were six people working in the underground trench when it collapsed and five workers were able to escape.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as appropriate.