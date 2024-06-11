San Francisco bomb squad responds to possible explosives found on Treasure Island

San Francisco police said officers and the department's Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team responded to Treasure Island Tuesday morning after a construction crew came across a possible explosive device.

The incident happened at around 10:14 a.m., San Francisco police said after the discovery was made in the area of Treasure Island Rd. and Hillcrest Rd. Aerial video showed an excavator and workers in safety vests at what appeared to be the site of a construction dig along with two men in military fatigues putting items from the ground into a bucket.

Treasure Island possible explosives found. KPIX

A bomb squad vehicle was also present at the scene.

While police advised the public to stay out of the area during the investigation, the proximity of the workers with the incident suggested that authorities were not concerned about the safety risk presented by the possible explosive devices. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 pr text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.