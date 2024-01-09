San Francisco Board of Supervisors passes resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a resolution calling for a sustained cease-fire in Gaza.

The resolution passed as amended with an 8-3 vote. In addition to calling for a cease-fire, the resolution also condemns anti-Semitic, anti-Palestinian, and Islamophobic rhetoric and attacks, as well as calls for humanitarian aid in the region and the release of hostages.

The amendment introduced by Board of Supervisor President Aaron Peskin calls for the Biden Administration to do the same.

Supervisors Catherine Stefani, Matt Dorsey and Rafael Mandelman were the only no votes.

It was introduced by Supervisor Dean Preston and Hillary Ronan on Dec. 5. Residents in support of the resolution packed City Hall, while those who did not held a vigil outside for hostages who were still being held by Hamas.

A rules committee meeting on Monday also saw a large public presence.