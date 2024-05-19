San Francisco Bay to Breakers returns for its 113th year

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Sunday, tens of thousands ran, jogged, danced, sashayed and/or sauntered across San Francisco in the 113th Bay to Breakers footrace.

More than 21,000 people signed up for the 7.46 mile / 12 km, run through the city, starting at Howard Street and ending at Ocean Beach.

"This is the 113th year. We started in 1912. It's one of the oldest running races in the United States," said race director Kyle Meyers. "We do this out of the camaraderie -- just celebrating San Francisco. There's nothing better."

Thousands move along Howard Street at the start of the 2024 Bay to Breakers KPIX

While there are competitive runners who take part in the race, the majority show up in fun costumes and there are always some people who decide to run without wearing a costume -- or any clothing at all.

"It's a race for everyone," Meyers said. "You can be a fast elite runner, you can be a walker, you can bring your family. You can just be here for a good time."

Julia Vasquez Giguere, the women's champion, made her return to Bay to Breakers after a year off.

"I wasn't able to race last year. I was having my bridal shower this weekend last year. It's great to be back. I won it in 2022 so it's fun that I got to win again," she said. "A lot of these big races are tense and people are very serious so it's really fun to have fun -- everyone having fun out there. Also, the people on the sidelines -- really motivating. It's a really fun course."