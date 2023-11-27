Freezing overnight temps, wet weather returning to Bay Area

A frost advisory and a freeze warning were issued for a second straight day Monday for parts of the Bay Area and Northern California with subfreezing temperatures again expected overnight.

The National Weather Service issued a frost warning for the North Bay interior valleys where temperatures were expected to be as low as 30 degrees. The advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather service also issued a freeze warning for the Central Valley and Salinas Valley where the forecast was for temperatures as low as 28 degrees. That advisory was also to be in effect from overnight 10 p.m. through 9 a.m.

Residents in those areas were warned to protect pets, outdoor plumbing and sensitive vegetation from the cold. Unprotected plumbing should be wrapped or insulated, or allowed to drip slowly, to prevent possible bursting.

Low temperatures in coastal and interior areas around the Bay Area were expected to stay in the 40s and even the low 50s.

Separately, a coastal flood advisory was in effect Monday along the San Francisco Bay and North Bay shorelines, with minor coastal flooding possible due to high astronomical tide.

Meanwhile, rainy conditions could return to the Bay Area beginning Tuesday night, according to the weather service. Following sunny skies for much of the day Tuesday, clouds were expected to roll in by the evening bringing some light drizzle. Chances for rain are strongest in the North Bay and should last through early Thursday; longer-term models hinted at unsettled weather and wet conditions continuing into next week, the weather service said.