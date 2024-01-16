Rain spreads across San Francisco Bay Area; stronger storm system comes later this week

The start of another round of wet weather in the Bay Area was beginning Tuesday with light rain starting in the North Bay and spreading across the region by nightfall, followed by a stronger system to head into the weekend, forecasters said.

Thickening clouds and drizzle were widespread across the Bay Area Tuesday morning ahead of showers moving into the North Bay by early afternoon, creeping south to the rest of the region by sunset, said KPIX meteorologist Paul Heggen. Heavier rain was expected to move across the Bay Area Tuesday evening and early overnight.

There was no flooding threat with this storm system, and the rain was expected to wind down shortly after midnight. The National Weather Service said breezy to locally gusty winds along with rain were expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and once the system passes the next storm system would be coming in Friday into the weekend, lingering into the early part of next week.

Thursday and Friday will be dry, with slightly above-average high temperatures around 60 degrees.

The wet pattern will return Friday evening and continuing through the weekend and into early next week. Heggen said this storm system could present some flooding concerns.

"While it won't rain that entire time, waves of rain will move across the Bay Area, adding up to 1.5 to 3 inches on a widespread basis," said Heggen. "Some locations could pick up more than 4 inches of rain, which would be enough for at least localized flooding."