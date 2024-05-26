San Francisco Bay Area to hold several events to commemorate Memorial Day

The Bay Area will be commemorating Memorial Day with several events throughout the region, including the lighting of the beacon atop Mount Diablo.

What is Memorial Day?

Originally named Decoration Day and held on May 30, the commemorative event was held after the Civil War to decorate the graves of those who died in the war.

After World War I, Decoration Day was expanded to include service members who died in all U.S. wars. Then, in 1971, it was declared a national holiday and became known as Memorial Day. The day was switched for it to be held on the last Monday in May.

Events in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its annual Memorial Day commemoration at San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio at 10:30 a.m.

NORTH BAY

The Vallejo Navy League and National Cemetery Administration will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Mare Island Naval Cemetery. Vallejo mayor Robert McConnell and Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson will be in attendance.

Marin County United Veterans Council will hold their annual Memorial Day event at 9 a.m at the Veterans' Memorial Auditorium in the Marin County Fairgrounds. There will be patriotic songs and the laying of memorial wreaths.

At 10 a.m., Rohnert Park and American Legion will hold a Memorial Day event at the Rohnert Park Community Center.

Mill Valley will hold its annual Memorial Day parade at 10:30 a.m.:

7 a.m. - Annual Mill Valley volunteer firefighters Memorial Day fundraiser pancake breakfast at City Hall.

9:45 a.m. - Pre-parade ceremony

10:30 a.m - Parade start at Lytton Square

EAST BAY

The USS Hornet will hold its ceremony at 11 a.m. and includes speaker ret. U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Michael S. Baker. There will be a wreath laying, memorial squadron flyover, and used military history book sale.

San Ramon will hold a Memorial Day program that includes music, remarks from city officials and veterans groups, and the commemorative field of flags. The event will be at San Ramon Memorial Park.

Walnut Creek will have their annual tribute at 11 a.m. There will be a procession to the Veterans Memorial outside City Hall.

Pleasanton will hold its observance at 11 a.m., with a concert at 10:30 a.m., at the Pleasanton Senior Center in Centennial Park.

There will be two events in Danville. Vietnam Veterans of Diablo Valley will hold their annual Memorial Day remembrance at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Park, All Wars Memorial.

At 8 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 75 will lead a gathering at the Veterans Memorial building. Danville Mayor Karen Stepper will be pressing a remote button to light the aviation beacon on the Mount Diablo summit. The building will be open at 7 p.m. for visitors.