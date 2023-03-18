San Francisco bars see pre-pandemic-size crowds on St. Patrick's Day

SAN FRANCISCO -- Drinking establishments in the city by the bay were busy Friday evening. It marked the convergence of three bar-friendly events: St. Patrick's Day, March Madness and, of course, the start of the weekend.

Watering holes around the town were only too happy to have the crowds back.

Hundreds celebrated at The Irish Bank in San Francisco's block party, just as they did before the pandemic.

Samantha Wolfe and her mom danced an Irish jig and appeared to be having the best time together.

"The energy is so refreshing because we had a few years off because of COVID," Wolfe said. "It's so nice to have everyone back together again and laughing and dancing -- having a good time."

Brian Martin, Irish Bank's bar manager, has been working here for five years and he said the turnout was just like it was pre-pandemic.

"We're pleasantly surprised, to be honest," Martin said. "I mean, with the bad weather we've had and all the rain, we were very nervous going into this Friday. We really needed this. We're so happy to have everyone come out and celebrate with us."