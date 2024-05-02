Police arrest 4 auto burglary suspects, recover stolen property after San Francisco chase

San Francisco police recovered thousands of dollars in stolen property, including camera equipment, and arrested four suspected auto burglars this week after a brief chase.

Police were alerted about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday when a car burglary was reported near Steiner and Grove streets at Alamo Square, police said in a news release.

Officers working a citywide auto burglary and robbery operation recognized the suspects' car from a robbery on April 19 in the Richmond District. The car sped away after an attempted traffic stop.

Three passengers got out of the vehicle near 22nd and Kansas streets in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood and tried to run away, but officers took them into custody.

The fourth suspect continued driving, trying to evade police. The chase ended at Steuart Street and Steuart Lane near the Ferry Building, where the final suspect was arrested.

Thousands of dollars worth of property that included camera equipment, some of which had been stolen in the Alamo Square auto burglary, was found inside the car and returned to the victim. Other items belonging to the victim of an April 19 auto burglary on Lyon Street, were also recovered. Police said a gun was also found in the suspects' car.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of several crimes including auto burglary and receiving stolen property. They were identified as 23-year-old Michael Tesfiae Gebremeskel of San Francisco, 21-year-old Andrew Manuel Maravillalopez of Hayward, 21-year-old Masiah Mengasha Arttirron West-Ayele of Stockton, and 21-year-old Omarionanthony Druex Holman of San Leandro.