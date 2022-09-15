Watch CBS News
Entertainment

San Francisco artist's crochet creations making Noe Valley a little less stuffy

/ CBS San Francisco

San Francisco artist's crochet creations making Noe Valley a little less stuffy
San Francisco artist's crochet creations making Noe Valley a little less stuffy 02:27

By Itay Hod

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco neighborhood's growing menagerie of crochet animals populating the trees has residents talking. 

SF crochet owls
SF crochet owls installed in a Noe Valley tree. CBS

For as long as he can remember, Huib Petersen has been dealing with an all-consuming addiction to creating things out of yarn. 

"I can do this kind of needle craft about eight or nine hours a day," he said.  

It started off innocently enough. Before long, Petersen was hooked. 

It was during the 2016 presidential election that Petersen, a jewelry designer who lives in Noe Valley, found a way to spin his yarn addiction into a force for good. 

"The outside world started to become a little more threatening, and I wanted to do something to make that world outside friendlier," Petersen said.  

He went out on a limb, quite literally. Petersen started  crocheting exotic animals and placing them on tree branches up and down his street. He first planted some owls, and then added a few monkeys. Soon came a sloth, some crabs, even friendly neighborhood spiders.  

"You walk through the street and maybe you're having a hard day and then suddenly there's a crochet opossum looking at you from the tree. That makes the world a little lighter," Petersen said with a laugh. 

But it's what happened next that that took him completely by surprise. With each new installation, more and more neighbors began to talk. Soon the whole street was buzzing over a shared curiosity about these colorful intruders. 

"It does make you feel like more of an old-fashioned neighborhood in a city where it can be hard to connect with people," said Robyn McGrath, one of Petersen's next-door neighbors.  

On a cool August day, Petersen added a cricket to his growing zoo. He said he hopes his creations will make people to look up, slow down a bit and maybe even say hello.  

"I think what my funny little crocheted animals did was create a little more of a neighborhood. And I think that is art," Petersen explained.   

Petersen said it's a powerful reminder that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is some yarn and a little imagination. 

First published on September 14, 2022 / 7:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.