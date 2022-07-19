Watch CBS News
Man stabbed in baggage claim area at San Francisco International Airport

CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A man was stabbed in the baggage claim area of San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning and a suspect has been arrested, police said.

The stabbing was reported at around 4:55 a.m. Tuesday at airport Terminal 3. San Francisco police said officers arrived and found an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. 

Officers located a man related to the investigation and detained him, police said. The scene was secured and was being processed for evidence. Neither the man detained nor the victim were identified.

Police said there was no current threat to the public and airport flights have not been affected. 

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately disclosed.

