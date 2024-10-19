San Francisco 49ers set to face off against Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7 could represent the best game played at Levi's Stadium this season as the Kansas City Chiefs are coming to town.

Patrick Mahomes and company are 5-0, one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL.

Fans probably remember the last time these two got together. It was in February in the desert, and there was a big trophy on the line.

They played more than four quarters. Does that one ring a bell?

Right off the top, the game won't merit any revenge for the loss in Super Bowl 58. A win in Week 7 of the regular season will never compare to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

"It's not like we can get payback for losing in a Super Bowl," Trent Williams said. "That ship has sailed."

This game will serve as an indicator of how good this 49ers team can be. A win over an undefeated team led by the best quarterback of this generation is a really good way to jump-start a winning streak during the toughest part of the schedule.

San Francisco owns first place in the NFC West, but this division could be a roller coaster throughout the season. Now is the time for them to prove they are the top dog.

Here are three things to watch for in Week 7.

Ricky Pearsall's NFL Debut

49ers first-round pick Ricky Pearsall will make his NFL Debut against the Chiefs. Sunday marks 50 days since he was shot in an attempted robbery in San Francisco's Union Square.

The team opened his practice window earlier in the week and had three weeks to activate him or else he was going to be lost for the season. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch wasted no time.

"It's been great to see him out there," Shanahan said on Friday. "I think the guys were more real happy for him that he could get back and be a part of it. He's had a hell of a week and we're just pumped to get him out there with us."

Pearsall's activation comes at a good time as the Niners leading receiver Jauan Jennings is out on Sunday with a hip injury he suffered during the Thursday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

Protect the Kicker

At their current rate, the 49ers will have 12 different kickers by the season's end. Former Green Bay Packers kicker Anders Carlson was signed and activated by San Francisco this week and will start on Sunday.

He will start in place of Matthew Wright. Wright was already filling in for starting kicker Jake Moody who injured his ankle in Week 5 against the Cardinals.

Why are these kickers getting injured? They keep trying to make tackles. Both Moody and Wright were injured while trying to take down a ball-carrier. Kyle Shanahan was asked if Carslon is allowed to make a tackle on Sunday.

"Definitely is allowed to, but only in case of emergency. So, I hope he isn't attacking anything, but if your choice is just to give up a touchdown or not, we'll always choose to not give up the touchdown, but hopefully he can stay out of harm's way."

Forget about the tackling. Carlson missed a pivotal kick in the NFC Divisional playoff game at Levi's last January which helped the 49ers advance. He was 27-33 last season for Green Bay, prompting them to look elsewhere this time around.

In what could be a tight game, it could come down to his leg.

Kelce vs. Warner

Taylor Swift might not be at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, but unfortunately for the 49ers, her boyfriend will. Travis Kelce was a pivotal part of the Chiefs game-tying drive in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

He had nine catches for 93 yards in that game and will likely be a big part of the offense this Sunday. Fred Warner had the responsibility of defending Kelce a lot in the Super Bowl. KPIX asked him earlier this week what it is like to take him on.

"It's not fun," Warner said. "The connection him [Kelce] and Pat [Mahomes] have is the best that we've seen. We're gonna have to be on it."

The Chiefs have been riddled with injury on the offensive side. Rashee Rice is out for the season. Isaiah Pacheco has been out for weeks and isn't set to return in this game. Kelce had more than seven catches and at least 70 yards in two straight games after a slow start to the year.

Quote of the Week

One of the fastest men in the NFL will play in Sunday's game. Rookie receiver Xavier Worthy set the combine's 40-yard-dash record with a time of 4.21 seconds. Deommodore Lenoir doesn't seem to mind.

"I'm always up for the challenge," he said. "You put anybody in front of me. It could be my grandma right there, she's gonna get the same work."

Stat of the Week

4-0.

Patrick Mahomes' record against the San Francisco 49ers in his career. Two of those four wins happened to come in the Super Bowl. Nick Bosa is ready to finally dethrone him in this contest.

"The team that we haven't beat yet since I've been here," he said. "Definitely trying to get the monkey off our back."