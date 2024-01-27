San Francisco 49ers fans to get near-record temps on game day; Bay Area to see warmer temps

The South Bay will be experiencing much different weather for this weekend's 49ers game.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will be running well above average, even near record territory, in the low to mid-70s.

At kickoff for the 49ers vs. Lions game, temps should be above 70 degrees, and Santa Clara should still be in the 60s by the time the game ends.

Related: CHP to shut down San Francisco freeway offramps in Mission after end of 49ers-Lions NFC title game

On the Jan. 20 game against the Green Bay Packers, the South Bay saw some wet weather. The rain even caused some issues on the field as one player slipped on the wet turf.

Other parts of the Bay Area will also see slightly warmer temps thanks to a ridge of high pressure, the National Weather Service said. Those warmer temperatures will carry into the beginning of the week.

A warmup will be underway as a ridge of high pressure persists across the western US. There's a good chance that some of our long-standing climate sites could beat their daily temperature records Sun & Mon. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4Ehytck7Jt — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 27, 2024

Temperatures for other parts of the Bay Area will be in the high 60s and low-to-mid 70s. Downtown San Francisco is forecasted to be around 68 degrees, and Oakland will be in the 70s.