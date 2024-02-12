San Francisco 49ers fans looking toward next season with hopeful attitude

San Francisco 49ers fans out in the city after Super Bowl loss

Super Bowl 58 left fans on the edge of their seats in the second half and ended in heartbreak for 49ers fans.

"I felt like we were absolutely dominating the game," said Derrick Lawter. "I felt like our offense was easy, and the Chiefs were like struggling to get a yard and then it felt like the collapse happened in the second half. It was like I couldn't grasp what was happening."

Lawter didn't start the season as a 49ers fan. He said when his "original" team, didn't make it he looked at how hard the 49ers worked this season and threw them his support.

He said he came out to the Golden Gate Tap Room to escape and focus on future wins.

"We got to keep our head up," Lawter said "Things are coming back next year I believe the 49ers will be the Super Bowl Champions 2025.

He wasn't the only red and gold fan looking for a pick-me-up. Delilah Garcia said she is still in shock by the game.

"I am so sad and devastated," said Garcia. "I feel bad for the fans, for his family, Purdy he earned it and he earned the right to be there."

They both agree that now three-time winning MVP, Patrick Mahomes was key to their loss.

"Mahomes is known to perform under pressure, and I knew we were in trouble," said Garcia.

"It was like that old feeling you get when you watch Patrick Mahomes," said Lawter. "You just know what's about to happen. I was almost dreading it. So when they scored I wasn't even surprised."

The fans said this isn't the end for the Niners, and they are confident they will bring that win home next year.