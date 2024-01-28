San Francisco 49ers fans hold rally ahead of NFC championship game against Detroit Lions

There's a lot of excitement in the Bay Area heading into the NFC championship game.

The 49ers are hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and fans held a rally in San Jose on the eve of the big game at The Plex entertainment complex.

Fans were thrilled when 49ers legend Jerry Rice made a surprise visit to hype up the fans. People lined up to take pictures, including Juan Catalan and his son. They drove from Los Angeles on Saturday morning.

"I was just telling Jerry that right now that we met him, I told him he's the reason, him and Joe Montana are the reason that I'm a 49ers fan. And now I'm passing on to my son. When I was 10 years old, I saw my first ever game, Niners, Bengals, Superbowl '88, '89," said Catalan.

Catalan said meeting his childhood idol was already a win.

"I was in shock. He shook my hand," said Catalan. "I had never met Jerry Rice. So this is an honor. He's, to me, the G.O.A.T."

Rice told CBS News Bay Area it was fun to interact with fans. He loved it.

"You can feel the energy and the excitement for (Sunday.) And just being able to take some pictures and sign some autographs to make their day, it's priceless," said Rice.

Catalan's son Juan Carlos said the opportunity to take a picture with the Hall of Famer was priceless and unforgettable.

"Oh yeah, I'm going to remember this for my whole life," said the 13-year-old Catalan.

Fans are optimistic this is the year the Niners win it all.

"This is a Superbowl ring from '95 when we won our last Superbowl against San Diego. And I've been wearing it for 12 years, and it's time to replace it," said superfan Mark Castanon who wears a large Superbowl ring on his head.

As fans celebrated at the rally, Lions players arrived at San Jose Mineta International Airport Saturday afternoon just after 4 p.m. Several Lions fans cheered on the team behind a fence. Some fans had flown in earlier this week from Detroit to attend the game.

"It was pretty surreal. We've been season ticket holders now for quite some time. And it's pretty surreal to see them coming over here to play for the NFC championship," said Detroit resident Cody Williams.

"Hopefully, we can bring a 'W' back to Detroit, Michigan," said Detroit resident Lucas Williams.

Catalan said nope, that is not going to happen. He and his family bought tickets for the game as well.

"You are coming into our house. We are not losing (on Sunday) at Levi's Stadium. We win (on Sunday.) I think it's going to be by two touchdowns," said Catalan.