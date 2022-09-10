San Carlos mourns woman killed in beheading; community fund established

SAN CARLOS – The community of San Carlos is in mourning and a fund has been established following Thursday's beading attack that killed a young mother.

"Yesterday, our community was shocked by the tragic murder of a young mother in our community," Mayor Sara McDowell and the city council said in a joint statement Friday. "Thanks to the quick reaction by neighbors calling 911, San Carlos Deputies were able to quickly respond and immediately take a suspect into custody."

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene.

Shortly after the assault, the suspect returned to the scene and was detained. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Deputies said the victim and suspect knew each other.

Friends identified the victim as 25-year-old Karina Castro. A makeshift memorial was established outside the apartment complex where she lived.

A makeshift memorial outside the San Carlos home of Karina Castro who was brutally murdered on Thursday. KPIX

Adrienne Murray told KPIX 5 that she is close with Castro's mother. She said Castro was outside her car when her boyfriend approached.

"She was putting (her children) in her car and raised her head -- and he cut her head off and her children saw everything," Murray said.

Murray said Landaeta would constantly threaten the victim. Moments before her murder, Landaeta sent her a text. Murray said the victim's mother saw the texts after Castro's death and her phone is in the hands of authorities.

"He sent her a text -- so she's got the text on her phone -- that he was going to literally behead her if she didn't cancel the restraining order or something like that," Murray said.

City officials announced that they have partnered with the San Carlos Community Foundation to accept donations for the victim's children. Information about donating can be found on the Community Foundation's website.

"As we mourn together and process this event as a community, please remember to take care of yourself, and to check in on your neighbors and loved ones. There is no doubt that the resilience and heart of the City of Good Living will shine through the darkness of this tragedy," city officials said.

If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence, the community is urged to call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-800-300-1080 or visit https://www.corasupport.org/

Betty Yu contributed reporting.