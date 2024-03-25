Woman accused of embezzling nearly $300,000 from San Carlos tech firm

SAN CARLOS – Authorities arrested a North Bay woman last week after she allegedly embezzled nearly $300,000 from her former employer based in San Carlos.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the unnamed tech company reported to authorities in June 2023 about the embezzlement. After several months of investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 50-year-old Tina M. Cabudoy of Santa Rosa and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, deputies along with the Santa Rosa Police Department took Cabudoy into custody without incident. Cabudoy was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of embezzlement and a bench warrant, according to the sheriff's office.

According to jail records, Cabudoy remains in custody on $200,000 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 3.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to reach Detective David Brandt of the sheriff's office via email or by calling 650-363-4064. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the department's tip line at 800-547-2700.