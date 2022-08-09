Catalytic converters, drug paraphernalia found in San Carlos traffic stop; 2 arrested

SAN CARLOS – San Mateo County sheriff's deputies arrested two men on suspicion of multiple offenses following a traffic stop early Tuesday in San Carlos.

According to a news release by the Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped the vehicle at 12:49 a.m. due to unspecified vehicle code violations near the intersection of Glenn and Taylor ways.

Deputies saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle in plain view and later found cut catalytic converters and the type of saws thieves use to remove the devices from vehicles.

Samuel Munoz, 40, and Sebastian Castro, 47, were arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses, including possession of stolen property and of drug paraphernalia, giving false identification to an officer and conspiracy.