Man accused of burning, vandalizing vehicles in front of San Carlos home

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused of burning and vandalizing vehicles at a house in San Carlos in February and May, according to authorities.

In a statement Monday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said that in the early morning hours of Feb. 4, its deputies were alerted to report of a vandalism at a residence along Coleman Court in the City of San Carlos. Upon arrival, deputies found the house's garage spray painted with graffiti, and the tires of one of the vehicles there had been damaged.

On May 16, deputies were again sent to the same residence, this time for a vehicle fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire after they arrived but it already destroyed two vehicles and caused extensive damage to the house's garage and porch.

The Sheriff's Office said that investigators determined that the Feb. 4 and May 16 reported cases were related. They later identified the suspect as 66-year-old Mark Alexander, a resident of Cupertino.

"Automated license plate readers in the City of San Carlos were instrumental in this investigation," the Sheriff's Office said.

According to investigators, Alexander and the victim know each other and these events are believed to be isolated.

On Thursday, the suspect was found and taken into custody without incident. He was later booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for suspected arson and vandalism.