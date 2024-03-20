Suspect arrested in multiple burglaries at Peninsula apartment complexes

The San Mateo Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said a serial burglary suspect was arrested after a months-long investigation that took several months and spanned multiple jurisdictions.

The case involves a rash of burglaries in San Carlos that came to law enforcement's attention in December. A suspect would enter the lobby or mailroom of apartment complexes and steal packages and other items.

Investigators began to tie these burglaries to others reported in Redwood City and San Mateo.

In conjunction with police in all the cities involved, the Sheriff's Office identified a 54-year-old Redwood City man and arrested him last Thursday on suspicion of multiple counts of residential burglary.

Anyone who may have experienced similar burglaries or who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact the San Mateo Sheriff's Office, Detective David Brandt, at dbrandt@smcgov.org.