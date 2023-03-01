Arraignment set for suspect in brutal San Carlos beheading case

REDWOOD CITY – The man accused in the brutal beheading of a young mother in San Carlos last year is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.

An official with the San Mateo County District Attorney's office confirmed to KPIX Wednesday that Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta has been held to answer on all charges. His arraignment is scheduled for March 23.

Solano Landaeta has been charged with murdering 27-year-old Karina Castro. According to court records, he also faces multiple enhancements, including using a deadly weapon, great bodily injury and prior felony conviction.

Prosecutors said Solano Landaeta beheaded Castro with a samurai sword outside her apartment complex near Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street on September 8, 2022.

The suspect was once romantically involved with the victim and is the father of her youngest child. Castro had a restraining order against him.

A close friend of Castro's mother told KPIX at the time of the killing that Castro was outside her car and was putting her children in the vehicle when Solano Landaeta approached. The friend also said that the suspect would constantly threaten the victim.

Solano Landaeta was arrested shortly after the incident.

During his first court appearance, the case was put on hold after Solano Landaeta's defense attorney requested a mental competency exam for his client. In January, a court-appointed doctor found the suspect was competent to stand trial.

Solano Landaeta remains in custody without bail.