Incident involving small plane injures 2 at San Carlos Airport

SAN CARLOS – Firefighters have responded to an incident involving a small plane at the San Carlos Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The Redwood City Fire Department told KPIX 5 that the plane took off from the airport, turned around and was forced to make an immediate landing. Officials said the plane landed adjacent to the airport on Skyway Road and went through a fence.

Firefighters said two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

It was not immediately known what prompted the pilot to make a landing.

San Mateo County officials said the situation is "stable" and there are no safety concerns for the public.

Located on the Peninsula, the San Carlos Airport is adjacent to Highway 101 and is home to the Hiller Aviation Museum. Airport Way will be closed at Skyway Road as the investigation continues.

