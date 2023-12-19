Man gets 10 years prison for fatal crash while fleeing from San Bruno police

SAN BRUNO – A 35-year-old San Francisco man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for hitting and killing someone while fleeing from police in San Bruno last year, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Matthew Fredricksen had pleaded no contest in October to felony vehicular manslaughter and other charges related to the crash that killed Mikhail Maalouli on June 19, 2022, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

A man shoplifted merchandise from The Shops at Tanforan mall and got into a vehicle driven by Fredricksen, who sped away from a police sergeant who tried to pull him over as he left the mall's parking lot, prosecutors said.

Fredricksen drove at more than 60 mph in a 25 mph zone on Huntington Avenue and police broke off the pursuit for public safety reasons. He then drove through a stoplight at San Bruno Avenue and broadsided a vehicle driven by Maalouli, a 59-year-old man who died in the crash, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Fredricksen ran from the scene of the collision but was taken into custody and authorities determined he was driving a stolen vehicle, had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his possession and appeared under the influence of fentanyl, prosecutors said.

On Monday, a San Mateo County Superior Court judge handed down the 10-year prison sentence with more than 1,000 days credit for time already served.

Fredricksen's defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.