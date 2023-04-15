San Bruno elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students over several years

SAN BRUNO – A second-grade teacher at two San Bruno elementary schools was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least three of his students.

Jeremy Yeh is accused of felony lewd and lascivious acts with multiple female students between 2016 and 2019, according to San Bruno police.

Three victims have been identified and interviewed by detectives and police believe there could be additional victims.

Yeh has been a teacher at Allen Elementary School and El Crystal Elementary School since 2016. El Crystal Elementary closed in 2018 due to budget issues.

"If your child was a student of Mr. Yeh's, it might be appropriate to have some discussions with them," said San Bruno Police Chief Ryan Johansen said in a video message announcing the arrest.

Johansen recommended using resources available from the nonprofit organization Darkness to Light at tinyurl.com/2p9aeavk to help communicate the issue.

The investigation remains open. Anyone who believes their child might have been a victim in this case is encouraged to contact San Bruno Detective Jessica Jiminez at (650)-616-7100.