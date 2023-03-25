San Bruno considers interim city manager appointment as search continues

SAN BRUNO – San Bruno city leaders will consider appointment of an interim city manager as it conducts an executive search for a permanent replacement.

On Tuesday, the San Bruno City Council will consider approval of Alex McIntyre to serve as interim city manager. McIntyre has previously served in executive management roles in the Bay Area and in southern California. Most recently, he served as city manager of Ventura. Prior to that, he was Menlo Park's city manager.

San Bruno's current city manager, Jovan Grogan, recently accepted a position as Santa Clara's next city manager.

"The entire City Council welcomes Alex to San Bruno, Mayor Rico Medina said. "We are confident Alex will lead the City organization through this transition upon Jovan Grogan's departure. Alex comes to our community with important knowledge and experience ensuring he will keep us moving forward as we work towards finding the next permanent City of San Bruno City Manager."

"I'm excited to join the San Bruno team during this time of transition," McIntyre said. "I'm confident that I will be able to work with the Council and the organization to achieve its important community priorities. The next four months will be a great time of learning for me about what makes San Bruno such a special place."