SAN BRUNO -- A brush fire was burning in San Bruno just off Interstate Highway 380 Wednesday afternoon.

KCBS Radio reported the fire has prompted crews to shut down the El Camino Real offramp from eastbound I-380.

#SanBruno - A brush fire near the freeway has prompted fire crews to shut down the El Camino Real offramp from eastbound #I380. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) June 1, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.