Inmate at Salinas Valley State Prison dies after attack by two inmates in recreational yard

SOLEDAD, Monterey County -- A prisoner at a lockup in Monterey County died after he was attacked by two other inmates, authorities said Friday.

Oracio Ramirez, 30, who was serving time for first-degree murder, was attacked Thursday morning in a recreational yard at Salinas Valley State Prison.

A guard fired a less-than-lethal device that stopped the attack and an ambulance was called while staff performed life-saving measures. But Ramirez was pronounced dead about 20 minutes after the attack, authorities said.

Oracio Ramirez, who was serving a prison sentence for first-degree murder, died following an attack by two inmates at Salinas Valley State Prison on December 14, 2023. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

A weapon made by an inmate was found at the scene and Ramirez's death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Two prisoners have been placed in restricted housing while the investigation continues, corrections officials said.

Ramirez was sent to prison in 2014 from Tulare County to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery and criminal gang activity, authorities said.

Earlier this year, while behind bars, he was given another sentence of nine years for an attempted murder, corrections officials said.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 6:55 PM PST

