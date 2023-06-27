Salinas stabbing suspect turns self in after allegedly killing woman in front of her toddler children

SALINAS – A man with a restraining order against him turned himself into police in Salinas Sunday after a woman was stabbed to death, the Salinas Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers arrived around 3 p.m. in the under 100 block of Natividad Road. There they found Eleni Tavau, 30, unresponsive and appearing to have been stabbed multiple times. Her two toddler-aged children were present, police said.

Tavau was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Salinas stabbing suspect Rodrigo Bravo. Monterey County Jail

By 5:30 p.m., Rodrigo Bravo, 32, turned himself into police for the alleged murder of Tavau. He was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment and violating his probation and a restraining order.

This is an active investigation and anyone who may have information in this case is urged to call Detective Pete Gomez at (831) 758-7162. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (831) 775-4222.