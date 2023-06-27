Watch CBS News
Crime

Salinas stabbing suspect turns self in after allegedly killing woman in front of her toddler children

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 6-27-23
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 6-27-23 08:38

SALINAS – A man with a restraining order against him turned himself into police in Salinas Sunday after a woman was stabbed to death, the Salinas Police Department said Tuesday. 

Officers arrived around 3 p.m. in the under 100 block of Natividad Road. There they found Eleni Tavau, 30, unresponsive and appearing to have been stabbed multiple times. Her two toddler-aged children were present, police said. 

Tavau was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries. 

Salinas stabbing suspect Rodrigo Bravo
Salinas stabbing suspect Rodrigo Bravo. Monterey County Jail

By 5:30 p.m., Rodrigo Bravo, 32, turned himself into police for the alleged murder of Tavau. He was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment and violating his probation and a restraining order. 

This is an active investigation and anyone who may have information in this case is urged to call Detective Pete Gomez at (831) 758-7162. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (831) 775-4222.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 7:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.