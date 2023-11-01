Watch CBS News
1 critically wounded, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Salinas

By Tim Fang

SALINAS – A person was hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting at a Halloween party in Salinas late Tuesday night.

Shortly after 11:35 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 300 block of Chaparral Street on reports of a shooting. As officers arrived, "numerous" people were seen fleeing from the location.

Police went to the backyard of the home and located a victim. The victim was taken to a hospital and as of Wednesday was in critical condition.

Several other victims who suffered non-life threatening injuries were also located, officers said.

salinas-halloween-party-shooting-110123.jpg
Salinas Police on the scene of a shooting that took place at a Halloween party on October 31, 2023. KION-TV

Neighbors told Monterey CBS Affiliate KION-TV that at least seven gunshots were heard around 11:30 p.m. Another neighbor who didn't hear the shooting heard screaming and people running away from a home around that time.

Officers did not provide details about potential suspects.

Salinas police urge any witnesses to the incident to call Detective Byron Gansen at 831-801-3549.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 10:53 AM PDT

