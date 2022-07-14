AG Bonta launches investigation into deadly police shooting in Salinas

SALINAS – The California Department of Justice is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Salinas on Wednesday night, state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday.

Salinas police released limited information about the shooting, which occurred after officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of Crescent Way in north Salinas.

Police said in a statement, "Upon arrival Officers were confronted by the suspect. The confrontation resulted in an Officer involved shooting."

No officers were injured in the shooting and police did not release any other details of the case, but the attorney general's office confirmed Thursday afternoon that a person died in the shooting.

Bonta's office is investigating the shooting under Assembly Bill 1506, a law signed in 2020 that requires the state Department of Justice to investigate all officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian in California.