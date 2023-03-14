3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles area near Salinas
TRES PINOS, San Benito County -- A small earthquake struck a mountainous area east of Salinas which was felt in communities in Monterey and San Benito Counties.
The 3.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:46 a.m. about seven miles south-southwest of Tres Pinos in San Benito County along the Gabilan Mountain Range, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The epicenter was about 16 miles east of Salinas. Preliminary data from the USGS shows the quake was felt in communities in both Monterey and San Benito counties, including Salinas, Hollister, Gonzales and Soledad.
There was no immediate report of any damages or injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.