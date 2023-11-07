Salesforce Dreamforce conference to remain in San Francisco in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced that the annual Dreamforce conference is returning to San Francisco in 2024, following uncertainty about the event's future in the city.

"Thrilled to share the news that Dreamforce, the worlds (sic) largest enterprise tech conference, will be returning to San Francisco, the stunning city by the bay–and now the AI capital of the world in 2024!" Benioff posted Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter. The post was accompanied with a selfie of Benioff and Mayor London Breed, both in Golden State Warriors gear at a recent game.

"In partnership with Mayor London Breed and our beloved city, Dreamforce 2023 set new standards with outstanding safety measures, cleanliness and hospitality for our 40,000 visiting trailblazers. Thank you San Francisco!" the Salesforce CEO went on to say.

Breed said in a separate statement on the social media platform, "Dreamforce is coming back for another incredible year in our beautiful city by the bay — the only place it has ever called home."

"Dreamforce is about showcasing the world-changing ideas that are driving innovation and creativity and there is no better place to do that than the AI Capital of the World - San Francisco!" the mayor added.

Before Tuesday's announcement, there were concerns about the conference's future in San Francisco. Benioff made headlines earlier this year after telling the San Francisco Chronicle that he considered holding the event elsewhere, over concerns about homelessness and open-air drug use.

Dreamforce is one of the city's largest annual events, drawing tens of thousands of visitors. The company said this year's event was projected to generate nearly $90 million for the local economy.

Attendees and businesses who spoke to CBS News Bay Area during this year's conference had largely positive views of the event in the city.

"Being that this is my first time, I would definitely want to come back here, the vibe and the energy," said attendee Gisselle Namuj. "I was expecting worse, from the news, and so when I got here it was not the case so I - coming from New York City - it's not very different here, but I think it's definitely not what I expected. It's better."

"It's such a pleasure to have Dreamforce back in the city," said Ashley Gochnauer, general manager of 1 Hotel, which was booked during the event. "The infusion that it gives not only to the hotel community but local restaurants as well, it just brings so much life to the city's streets."

The 2024 Dreamforce conference is scheduled for September 17-19.