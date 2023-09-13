Salesforce customers at Dreamforce conference look for A.I. answers to growing their businesses

Salesforce's Dreamforce 2023 conference kicked off Tuesday morning at San Francisco's Moscone Center with a keynote from the company making clear its focus on A.I. and how Salesforce wants to provide a trusted platform for the technology.

Attendees shared that was a key interest for them while in town and for their businesses moving forward.

"We're here to learn about A.I. being the hot topic, everyone wants to know what kind of business applications can you potentially use A.I. for," said Kyall Mai, the chief innovation officer and senior vice president for Esquire Bank. "A.I. is there to make people's lives and productivity a lot quicker, a lot easier, and do things much more smarter and effective."

Organizers of the conference said they brought in more than 70 innovators on the topic to be a part of Dreamforce this week. Tackling the concerns around trust was a critical part of the conversation they wanted during sessions.

"Our high-profile speakers that are coming, that are all those researchers, they're also ethics experts and they're really talking about how we need to be thinking about regulation, how we need to be thinking about access to A.I., and trust in A.I., secure data," said Erin Oles, senior vice president of strategic events at Salesforce.

Esquire Bank is based in New York and specializes in services for lawyers. A.I. presents a new way for the financial institution to market loans and other products that can help clients grow their businesses by creating and sending content to them on demand.

"They're articulating how important trust is, they're building that trust layer, cause A.I. is effectively new functionalities that people are uncertain of, how do use it, what do you, whether you're using the right prompt," Mai told KPIX.

