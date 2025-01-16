Safeway store closure leaving San Francisco Fillmore District residents with few grocery options

Residents from San Francisco's Fillmore District are demanding the Board of Supervisors address the closure of the neighborhood Safeway store, leaving them with dwindling grocery options.

George Gibbs has shopped for groceries at the Safeway on Webster Street for years. Most shelves have been cleared out by eager shoppers looking for deals, including the Vietnam veteran, who suffered a near-life-threatening injury.

"It's convenient because this is the only store that's close," said Gibbs.

When the store closes on February 7th, there will be other options for Gibbs who has a car. But the farther distance to the next closest store and price point, are concerns for many.

"You can go to a store like Molly Stone, but it's really expensive," said Gibbs.

Other shoppers like Sabine Dabady, who lives in Oakland, picked up some discounted items but primarily came to see, and hear, about how the pending closure will impact everyday residents nearby.

"A store this size and footprint being vacant as well as the parking lot, doesn't bode well for the surrounding community," said Dabady. "Instead of one with an active livelihood, it becomes this desolate ground that feels strange."

Dabady has worked for non-profits focused on affordable housing solutions and increasing healthy food access points. She's concerned for everyday residents who will be challenged to make ends meet by added costs.

"Essentially it's the folks who need this place and can't go farther, or can't use more money towards cabs and cars or Ubers, Lyfts or what have you," said Dabady.

Safeway has cited theft and safety concerns for customers and employees as reasons for the store's closure.

"I've seen people running out the door with stuff and running across the parking lot," said Gibbs. "I've seen folks walk out in handcuffs for stealing something."

Gibbs is disappointed but acknowledges why it's closing.

"A lot goes on here that doesn't go on at other stores," said Gibbs.

The closure is a loss for Gibbs, but even more so for many of his neighbors who won't have as many options. Safeway says it will continue to serve San Francisco residents at 15 other locations in the city.

Align Real Estate has said it plans to buy the site to build a new mixed-use development with housing and commercial space.