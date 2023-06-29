'Safe and sane' fireworks on sale in Dublin for 4th of July

DUBLIN - Wednesday marked the start of "safe and sane" fireworks sales ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend. There are only a handful of cities that still allow fireworks sales and use. In Alameda County they're allowed in Dublin, Newark, and Union City.

"It's a lot of work the first day. We have to bring all the boxes in, so my back is dead right now. And it's only what, 1-o'clock, 2-o'clock?" says Richard Boschetti. He is somewhat of a fireworks expert. He's a volunteer with the Rotary Club and Dublin Partners in Education, and for the past 12 years he's volunteered to run one of the 15 firework stands in the city of Dublin.

"I'm passionate about getting to know families. Kids come and it's fun to watch the kids get excited. Carrying the boxes to and from I'm not so passionate about anymore, but it's fun to be here. I enjoy the week," said Boschetti.

Fireworks sales in California are very regulated. The proceeds have to go to a non-profit, and only "safe and sane" fireworks can be sold.

"Have fun but don't let your enjoyment be the next person's loss," said Division Chief Randall West with the Alameda County Fire Department. He said they will be staffing up this 4th of July weekend, but they generally don't see a lot of problems with the safe and sane fireworks. It's the illegal ones - the kind that shoot up into the air - that are much more dangerous.

"You light it off, you don't know where it could land. It could be on top of somebody's roof, or it can land in vegetation," warned Division Chief West.

"I like the safe and sane, but we still take extra precautions. We have two buckets full of water ready to go. As they go out, we put them in," said Dublin resident Lauralee Barnhill.

"Most people in the city of Dublin don't want their houses to burn down, so they're pretty safe and sane when they do it," said Boschetti. He estimates each stand makes $20,000-$30,000 for its non-profit partner, which can often be one of the largest fundraisers of the year.

Safe and sane fireworks can't fly into the air and they can't explode. There is a state fire marshal seal on each safe and sane firework that designates it as legal for sale and use in California.