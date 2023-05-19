Sacramento State student graduating magna cum laude in danger of being deported

Top Sac State graduate in danger of being deported Top Sac State graduate in danger of being deported 02:10

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State University's commencement ceremonies begin on Friday, but one of the college's top grads is in danger of being deported.

Aylaliya Birru is graduating magna cum laude from Sacramento State with a bachelor's degree in Sociology.

"She's an incredible young woman," said Dianne Hyson, the dean of social sciences and interdisciplinary studies.

Hyson says Birru is at the top of her class.

"It's a success story, it doesn't get better than that," Hyson said.

And university president Robert Nelsen is awarding her this year's Presidential Medal of Honor.

"It's really nice that so many people believe in me and nominated me for that," Birru said. "I'm so grateful."

But her path to earning a diploma has not been an easy road.

Aylaliya was born in Ethiopia and moved to the U.S. when she was 15. She married an American man – but during a 2014 domestic dispute in Roseville, she shot him and then served four years in state prison for the crime.

"It's nice that I can talk about it now. It's what I consider one of the darkest moments of my life," Birru said.

She began studying for her degree while behind bars and got help from the school's Project Rebound, which provides mentoring for formerly incarcerated students.

"They had everything ready so I could just come out with no time wasted," Birru said.

Her plans are now to become a lawyer

"A lot of marginalized people are not represented properly," Birru said.

"She will use her hardships to change lives," Hyson said.

But her future in America is uncertain with a federal deportation order against her, which she is appealing.

"Because of the nature of my conviction, they revoked my green card," Birru said.

She's now asking the governor for a pardon.

"I hope that I get to remain," Birru said. "I feel like I have proved myself."

Her goal now is to become a true American comeback story.

"I do have the experience to be able to tell that when darkness happens, it's not the end."

Aylaliya is currently studying for the LSATs and hopes to attend the UC Davis School of Law. Her deportation appeal is before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.