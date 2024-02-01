Sacramento couple accused of sex trafficking minors across capital city, Bay Area

SACRAMENTO — A man and a woman are in custody, accused of sex trafficking two minors in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Thursday.

Jacob Reyes and his girlfriend, Itzel Medina-Nieto, were arrested Wednesday by detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Bureau, according to a statement Thursday by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Mugshots of Itzel Medina-Nieto (left) and Jacob Reyes Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Reyes is accused of sex trafficking a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old as well as repeatedly sexually assaulting the teenager, the sheriff's office said. Medina-Nieto is accused of being involved in the sex trafficking of the teen.

The couple allegedly used both of the victims as sex workers in Sacramento, San Francisco and Oakland.

Detectives first initiated the investigation last October and identified Reyes as a suspect. After learning Medina-Nieto was also involved, arrest warrants were granted for both, the sheriff's office said.

Reyes and Medina-Nieto are both being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail. Reyes' bail is set at $1 million while Medina-Nieto's bail is set at $500,000.

Both are set to make their first appearance in court on Friday, February 2.

The sheriff's office said it suspects Reyes and Medina-Nieto may have victimized other minors and ask anyone with information to come forward.