Evacuations caused by 870-acre fire in Sacramento County lifted

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Evacuations have been lifted for a vegetation fire that broke out in Sacramento County on Sunday afternoon. Road closures in the nearby area remain in place.

Sacramento Metro Fire said its crews are working a "very large vegetation" fire west of Sloughhouse. Cal Fire reported the fire has burned 876 acres as containment stands at 0%.

The fire was burning near Excelsior Road and Jackson Road and was threatening multiple homes and livestock.

"When we first arrived, we had a significant column that was very limited on visibility so our crews were driving through smoke. We obviously have to take a lot of precautions. We want to get to those homes," Sac Metro Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn said.

The evacuation order was for people who live within a one-mile radius of Jackson Road and Sunrise Boulevard, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office said it is not repopulating the area yet but the evacuation order has been lifted. f

Several outbuildings were destroyed in the blaze.

Gurdeep Bara lives on Jackson Road and said he was forced to leave a cat behind.

"We saw the ambulance coming here and we saw this big fire. And then we tried to fight around the house but then they told us to leave," Bara said.

Cal Fire is assisting Sac Metro by responding with aircraft and ground resources.

The area is under a Red Flag Warning with north winds at about 15-20 mph and gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Dry winds, combined with low humidity, will make it easy for fires to start and spread rapidly.

Sac Metro reported gusty winds topping 30 mph and limited visibility from smoke.

No injuries have been reported.