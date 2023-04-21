S.F. Bayview District club seeks to diversify video gaming industry

SAN FRANCISCO -- A community organization in San Francisco, Bayview United Gaming (B.U.G), is offering a free gaming lounge to middle and high school students in a mission is to expose them to possible career paths in the field.

Nearly two hours a day, you can find Zaire Battle-Wright creating characters and solving missions in the video gaming realm.

"I like gaming, but I would rather go into building my own and creating my own," Battle-Wright said.

B.U.G. says all are welcome but created the club to give Black and Brown youth a safe space while trying to diversify the world of video gaming.

"Something that I also learned is creating bonds with the people you know and getting connections to get into other spaces," said Battle-Wright.

According to a recent report from the International Game Developers Association, only 4% of game creators identify as Black and B.U.G. is hoping to improve that.

"I believe the next germination of stem students is through gaming and you have to be able to do all four of those: science, technology engineering, and math to do gaming," said B.U.G. founder and director Javier Reyes.

Only in its first year, the social club hopes to expand and create more opportunities throughout the Bay Area for kids like Zaire.

For those interested in joining the group, it is hosting its first-ever citywide gaming tournament. It will take place Friday at City Life Church in Bayview at 7 p.m.